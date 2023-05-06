Watch Now
Inmates flee Fremont County jail

Escapees scaled fence while working kitchen duty
Inmates Rodolfo Varelas and Christopher Wallace escaped from the Fremont County Detention Center Saturday, May 6.
Posted at 4:31 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 18:40:47-04

CANON CITY, Colorado — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced the escape two inmates escaped from the county jail Saturday afternoon. Undersheriff Derek Irvine said in a news release the men were working kitchen duty when they climbed a fence and fled at around 12:30 p.m.

Rodolfo Varelas, age 25, is a Hispanic man who stands approximately 5 feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 173 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair, and a medium-length beard.

Christopher Wallace, age 35, is a white man who stands approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and short-cropped hair and a brown goatee.

Irvine warns the public to not approach the escapees. Instead, call the sheriff's office at 719-276-5551 to report their location.
