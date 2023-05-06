Inmates flee Fremont County jail

CANON CITY, Colorado — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced the escape two inmates escaped from the county jail Saturday afternoon. Undersheriff Derek Irvine said in a news release the men were working kitchen duty when they climbed a fence and fled at around 12:30 p.m.

Rodolfo Varelas, age 25, is a Hispanic man who stands approximately 5 feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 173 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair, and a medium-length beard.

Christopher Wallace, age 35, is a white man who stands approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and short-cropped hair and a brown goatee.

Irvine warns the public to not approach the escapees. Instead, call the sheriff's office at 719-276-5551 to report their location.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.