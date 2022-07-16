Inmate escapes from minimum security prison

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Department of Corrections reports that an inmate from the Delta Correctional Center on Saturday morning. Timothy O'Brien, 56, reportedly stole a vehicle from his assigned community work site, cut his electronic ankle monitor, and fled. His last known location was Durango, Colorado.

Authorities believe O'Brien is driving a 2008 white Chevy Suburban with a license plate number of ALS-F39. O'Brien is a white man, approximately six feet tall and weighing around 196 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see O'Brien or the stolen Suburban, call 911 to notify law enforcement. Do not attempt to approach him. The Colorado Office of Inspector General is responding to investigate the escape.

