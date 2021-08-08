Inmate dies following attack at Colorado State Penitentiary

FREMONT COUNTY, Colorado — The Colorado Department of Corrections reports that a 23-year-old inmate at Colorado State Penitentiary died from injuries suffered during a physical assault by another inmate on Wednesday morning, August 4.

According to a department news release, inmate Glen Young, 35, assaulted Gerardo Banda in the Management Control Unit of the prison. The assault lasted approximately 15 seconds before corrections officers were able to secure the unit an provide medical attention to Banda.

Banda was taken by ambulance to St. Thomas More Hospital in Canon City for treatment. He was later flown in a medical helicopter to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs where he was pronounced dead on Thursday, August 5.

The Office of the Inspector General for the Colorado Department of Corrections is investigating the incident and will coordinate with prosecutors regarding potential charges.