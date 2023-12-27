Inmate death investigation underway at El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that an inmate was found dead at the El Paso County Jail Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says that the 44-year-old man was found unresponsive and not breathing at 7:42 a.m. in his single-person cell. The sheriff's office says that life-saving measures were attempted but the man passed away.

The man has not been identified at this time and his cause of death should be released by the El Paso County Coroner at a later date.

The sheriff's office stated in a release that foul play is not suspected, however, a full investigation into the incident is underway.

