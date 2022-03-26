Watch
Inmate at El Paso County Jail dies while in custody

KOAA
Posted at 7:22 PM, Mar 25, 2022
EL PASO COUNTY — A male inmate at the El Paso County Jail has died while in custody.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 4 p.m., on March 25, the inmate was found unresponsive at the desk in his cell.

Life-saving measures were initiated by Sheriff's Office personnel and medical staff until American Medical Response and responders from the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived.

Despite life-saving measures, the inmate passed away.

The identity of the inmate will not be released until the Coroner's Office makes a positive identification and next of kin have been notified.
