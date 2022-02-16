Inmate at El Paso County Jail dies in custody following possible medical issue

EL PASO COUNTY — An inmate at the El Paso County Jail died while in custody on Tuesday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 15 after 8 p.m., a male inmate was escorted to the medical section for a possible medical issue and became unresponsive.

After life-saving measures were taken on the scene, the inmate died.

The identity of the inmate will not be released until the Coroner's Office has been identified and the next of kin is notified.

No other information was made available.

