Injured Aurora police officer returns home on donated medical flight after Nebraska crash

AURORA — An Aurora officer who was seriously injured in a terrifying motorcycle crash out-of-state is finally back home thanks to a donated medical flight.

Jennifer Mills, who has been a domestic violence detective with the Aurora Police Department for 11 years, said she took a trip to South Dakota with her fiance, Troy, to purchase a motorcycle. She was riding it back to Colorado on Aug. 20 when she ran into a damaged road in Nebraska while going 70 mph. Mills said she hit a pothole, which catapulted her off the bike. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

She suffered multiple broken bones and has had several surgeries. She had been recovering at a Nebraska hospital.

When Geno Haggan, owner of Peak Medevac International, heard what happened, he offered to send his medical team on a special medically equipped plane to bring Mills back home to Colorado.

The flight took off early Tuesday morning from Centennial Airport. It arrived back around noon.

Mills was greeted by her friends and family, as well as dozens of members of the Aurora Police Department.

"Feels amazing, feels amazing being on this side, seeing all of the love from the department," she said. "I can't even get close enough to thanking Peak Medevac for everything they've done. I probably wouldn't have been home for months if it hadn't been for them picking me up."

Mills' sister and kids were there when she landed. They said they were overwhelmed with gratitude.

"Pretty overwhelming, very emotional," said Mills' sister Che Mills. "From the bottom of my heart, thanks to everyone here."

"If it wasn't for Peak Medevac, we don't know what we would have done," said Mills' son, Joseph O'Brien.

Officials with APD said it was important for them to be there the moment she arrived.

"We are a family — law enforcement," said Sgt. Cody Lanier, who said he has worked alongside Mills at APD for around a decade.

Lanier said he felt mixed emotions when Mills arrived.

"Seeing her in pain, laying in a gurney, was not fun to see, but her being back in her home state, her hometown — uplifting," he said. "The fact that someone was willing to step up and donate, people helping people. That's what it's all about."

Peak Medevac is taking donations for charity flights. You can click here to donate through AeroAngel. Just select "Special Flight Fund."