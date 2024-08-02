Initiative 91 Could Ban Trophy Hunting of Mountain Cats in Colorado

COLORADO — If approved by voters, initiative 91 will ban trophy hunting of mountain lions, bobcats, and lynx.

The initiative reads that trophy hunting of mountain cats is inhumane and serves no social or ecological purpose, stating that trophy hunting of these bobcats is primarily for the display of the cat's head or fur, rather than the utilization of meat.

"I'm very much pro for this initiative," says Mark Surls.

He is the volunteer and outreach coordinator of the Cat's Aren't Trophies, who are campaigning to save Colorado's wild cats. He says that keeping mountain lions in our wildlife rather than killing them is crucial to our ecosystem.

"We need to value our predators and include them with all the other wildlife that we admire and respect because of the services that they provide. Ecosystems aren't complete unless all the players are there," he said.

Mike Costello disagrees.

"Personally, I'm not in favor of the initiative," he said.

He is part of the non-profit Howl for Wildlife. He says that if we ban the hunting of these lions, our parks may not look the same as the increase in more mountain lions means more animals they'll need to eat.

If the initiative is voted in this November, any person convicted of an offense under this section who holds a wildlife license will not be able to hold privileges such as a license for five years.

And if a person is convicted of two or more offenses under this section, they will be banned from holding a license for life.

For more information about the initiative, click here.

Piper Vaughn, News5.

___





Are Olympic gold medals actually made of gold? The excitement of a win at the Olympics is followed by the proud and often emotional gold medal ceremony. News5 figures out if the gold Olympic medals are actually gold

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.