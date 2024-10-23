Watch Now
Covering Colorado

An informational meeting taking place Wednesday night over new nature center planned for Black Forest

Tonight, you have the chance to learn more about the new nature center coming to Fox Run Park in Black Forest. There will be a brief PowerPoint presentation followed by the chance to meet with the design team.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Wednesday night you have the chance to learn more about the new nature center coming to Fox Run Park in Black Forest.

There will be a brief PowerPoint presentation followed by the chance to meet with the design team.

These are some renderings of what the nature center will look like when completed.

Fox Run Nature Center.jpg
A digital rendering of the future Fox Run Nature Center in the Black Forest area.
Fox
A digital rendering of the backside of the Fox Run Nature Center planned for the Black Forest area.

Something unique about it is the canopy walk around the tallest point of the building so everyone can enjoy the great views.

The plan is to open the nature center in 2026.

If you'd like to attend the open house it begins at 5:00 at Bear Creek Nature Center on the southwest side of the city.

Learn more about the nature center here.

