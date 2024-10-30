Watch Now
Industry leaders hold information session for local high school students

High school students are getting ready to jump into in-demand jobs after graduation.
EL PASO COUNTY — High school students are getting ready to jump into in-demand jobs after graduation. Business and industry leaders in our area held an information session for students in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8.

Hundreds of students across several school districts learned how to prepare for careers they're interested in, including computer science, healthcare, teaching, engineering and the culinary industry.

"I'm very grateful that they have it because it's setting a lot of people up for success, like, I can get a job in any kind of the food line right now because I have my safe serve and... it just promotes, you know, working hard for what you want," said Grace Tijerina, a senior in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8.

The Pikes Peak Business and Education Alliance was also there to set up students with internships and job shadow opportunities.

