Independence Pass closes for mudslide cleanup

Posted at 3:57 PM, Aug 04, 2021
PITKIN COUNTY — According to CDOT, Independence Pass closed on Wednesday due to a mudslide clean-up.

CDOT is telling drivers not to use Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman, or McClure Pass. Instead, drivers should follow the northern alternate route on Hwy 13.

The pass is closed during the winter from November to May due to weather and safety. It usually reopens right before Memorial Day.

This is a developing story.

