Independence Pass closes for mudslide cleanup

PITKIN COUNTY — According to CDOT, Independence Pass closed on Wednesday due to a mudslide clean-up.

CDOT is telling drivers not to use Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman, or McClure Pass. Instead, drivers should follow the northern alternate route on Hwy 13.

Pitkin Community Traffic Alert - Independence Pass Closed both directions between MM47-72 due to mudslides. Visit https://t.co/WJ05yEYU9Q for alternate routes. Expected length of this event is unknown.



08-04-2021 15:35:56 D1 — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) August 4, 2021

The pass is closed during the winter from November to May due to weather and safety. It usually reopens right before Memorial Day.

This is a developing story.

