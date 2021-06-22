Increased smoke and haze expected this week from fires to our west

Hot air comes with increased smoke and hazy skies later today.

There are 5 active fires burning in Colorado: the Sylvan, Oil Spring, West Muddy Slide, and Trail Canyon Fires.

Of these fires, the Oil Springs and Sylvan fires are the largest at 5,000 and 1,424 acres respectively.

Joe Randall Wildfire smoke from the Slyvan Fire

One of the more recent and quicker-growing fires is the Sylvan Fire located near Sylvan Lake State Park in Eagle County.

The fire grew large enough Sunday to prompt officials to issue pre-evacuation notices and evacuate campers and others recreating from Sylvan Lake State Park.

KOAA Weather Smoke path today under a high pressure ridge

A high pressure ridge, the same one bringing highs back to the 90s today and tomorrow, will sweep smoke from the west into central and eastern Colorado.

Smoke modeling does back up our increased hazy skies we should see today pic.twitter.com/resBxsFrd0 — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) June 22, 2021

Smoke will be noticeable this morning, but the haze will grow thicker in the afternoon as warm air rises during the day and is then carried east by upper-level jetstream winds.

A pattern change later this week will bring cleaner air to southern Colorado and a chance for rain from Thursday through the weekend.

Drought conditions across the western slope will not be quenched anytime soon, and fire will likely stay active for some time.

More updates on active Colorado wildfires can be found by clicking this link.