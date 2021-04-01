Increased parking rates in Manitou Springs, starting April 1st

MANITOU SPRINGS — Starting on April 1, the parking rates in Manitou Springs will increase, depending on where you park, by an average of 62 cents, and in some areas one dollar.

The city has grown immensely over the last few years, and those living in the area believe there are way more tourists and appeal, which has resulted in the congestion.

"We are losing the culture that is here," said Ryan Lewis, Manitou Springs local.

Kaitlyn Roybal says she remembers coming downtown when she was younger and not seeing nearly as many people as she does now, especially on Manitou Avenue where finding a parking spot can now be difficult.

"The parking situation is really bad down here. In the summer time people complain about having to park miles down the street," said Jordan Bremer, Manitou Springs local.

To try and alleviate some of the parking issues, the city has come up with a new initiative called Positive Parking.

The focus of Positive Parking is to provide smooth transportation and easy mobility for not only tourists, but also natives!

"It makes a lot of sense. I think it was long overdue in my opinion," said Roybal.

Roy Chaney, the cities deputy administrator, says the effort is to try and get folks to think of alternatives like biking, walking, or taking a shuttle.

"Over the next couple of weeks we are going to be very understanding with the changes and try to cooperate with people until they get used to it," said Chaney.

The money will be put back into the city for upkeep, maintenance, and equipment.

"We are trying to keep everything looking nice and safe for the customers and for the residents. There is a price for all of that," said Chaney.

While some locals like Kaitlyn, say the changes won't impact them too much, "I don't mind paying two bucks to walk around in sunshine, it's good."

It has others a little frustrated.

"As much as I do appreciate the town trying to make more money to fix the roads twice a year, I think that it is ridiculous," said Lewis.

An initiative the city says will leave a positive impact on the community.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter