Increased noise throughout the evenings until Friday due to live fire exercises on Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, CO — Multiple units on Fort Carson will be conducting live fire exercises through Friday according to a spokesperson with the base.

People that live near or on Fort Carson should expect increased noise and dust over the next couple of days while the exercises are taking place. Training is expected to continue into the evenings of both Thursday and Friday.

The training is to prepare soldiers for any potential mission they may be called upon to support allies around the world.

Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.

