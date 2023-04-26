Watch Now
Increased noise and dust near Fort Carson as heavy vehicle training begins

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Gunnery
Sgt. Andrew Greenwood/14th Public Affairs Detachment
U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division conduct vehicle inspections before qualifying on the M1A2 Abrams battle tank at Fort Carson, Colorado, Sept. 14, 2020. Ground guiding procedures is the key feature of safety when conducting qualifications. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)
3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Gunnery
Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 19:40:13-04

FORT CARSON, CO — Heavy vehicle training began Wednesday on Fort Carson and is expected to run through June 9th.

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team and the 4th Infantry Division will be conducting extensive training that has the possibility to increase noise and dust in the area. Training is expected to run throughout the evenings.

The operations are for forces to train and prepare for any potential missions they are called to support around the world.

Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.
