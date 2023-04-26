Increased noise and dust near Fort Carson as heavy vehicle training begins

FORT CARSON, CO — Heavy vehicle training began Wednesday on Fort Carson and is expected to run through June 9th.

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team and the 4th Infantry Division will be conducting extensive training that has the possibility to increase noise and dust in the area. Training is expected to run throughout the evenings.

The operations are for forces to train and prepare for any potential missions they are called to support around the world.

Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.