Increased law enforcement presence at Pueblo D60 schools Friday for active shooter training

PUEBLO — Don't be alarmed Friday if you see a large law enforcement presence at Pueblo schools.

Pueblo School District 60 and the Pueblo Police Department are working together to conduct an active shooter drill Friday.

The purpose is to prepare staff and first responders for an actual active shooter incident. The biggest presence will be near Pueblo South and Central High Schools.

You may even hear simulated gunfire and explosions. No students will be in attendance as D60 does not have school on Friday.

