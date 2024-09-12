Watch Now
Increased air traffic expected near the U.S. Air Force Academy September 12-15

US Air Force Academy
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy will see increased air traffic during a September 12-15 contingency exercise.

Residents in the area can expect to see and hear increased air traffic during the day and overnight.

The Academy said in a news release people should expect to see more air operations.

According to the U.S. Air Force Academy, this exercise offers cadets valuable experience with U.S. Air Force missions and assets. This exercise also allows cadets to participate in mission planning for joint operations.

___



____

