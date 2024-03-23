Inaugural Pueblo Flag Day held at the State Capitol Friday, the community celebrates

PUEBLO, Colo. — The blue, yellow, and red colors of the Pueblo City Flag are being flown across the state Friday. Around 70 people showed up at the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce to hear city leaders talk about the significance of the day.

The Pueblo City Government proclaimed March 22, Pueblo Flag Day. This day was specifically chosen by leadership as the town of Pueblo was incorporated on March 22, 1870.

"I’m extremely proud to have this Pueblo Flag Day initiative started by our own citizens and supported by so many of our community members,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham in a news release. “This is an opportunity for us to reflect on why we love our city so much—for the diversity, culture, traditions, art, rich history, food, and long generational ties. This also urges us to change the narrative about our community and take ownership of how we can speak positively to invite more people to experience how wonderful Pueblo truly is, whether we live here year-round, or we are inviting new people to visit.”

The Pueblo Flag Day initiative was created by the Leadership Pueblo Class of 2023 as a way to celebrate community pride.

A member of the group wanted to have a day to show off the spirit of Pueblo.

"One way to unite us all together is through the flag. It's a symbol of unity. It's a it's a symbol for our identity and the flag evokes feelings of pride and community. So we. We just got together and wanted to share. Hey, this symbol. Let's come together and boost Pueblo's image together," said Sarah Mize, of Leadership Pueblo.

Governor Jared Polis also had a Pueblo flag-raising ceremony at the State Capitol Friday.

