In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade to start later in the day, Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The start of the In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade has been postponed by one hour. It will now begin 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2024. Staging starts at 11:00 a.m.

Carol O’Donnell, the Event Manager for the parade, says they pushed the start time back after meeting with the Mayor's Office and CSPD. O'Donnell says they realize the postponement is not ideal for everyone, but they did not want to cancel it.

The parade will run along Tejon St., starting at St. Vrain St.

It will finish at Vermijo Ave.

The In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade was planned after the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade was canceled.

The public response to the cancellation of the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade caught the attention of Colorado International Events (CIE). As a result, CIE has "stepped in to fill the gap."

The Colorado Springs Mayor released a statement about the importance of this event for Colorado Springs residents.

“As a proud military community with an estimated 90,000 veterans that live in Colorado Springs, we believe it is important that Colorado Springs has a Veterans Day parade to honor the brave women and men who have served our country."



"We are grateful that John O'Donnell has stepped forward to organize this year's Veterans Day parade. His willingness to lead this effort on a short deadline speaks volumes about his commitment to our community and our veterans. I encourage all our residents to join us in full force for this year's Veterans Day parade. This is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and express our heartfelt appreciation to our veterans, their spouses, and their families. Let's make this year's parade the biggest and best yet!"

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade

The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation and the Military Affairs Council have also joined as sponsors of this event to ensure the 25-year tradition stays alive.

Safety and comfort will be a priority for this event, so make sure to wear your proper winter weather gear!





