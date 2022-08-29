In the midst of inflation, food banks are here to help

MONUMENT — With inflation still impacting all of us, you may be wondering where you can get some extra help. Well, there are several food banks in Southern Colorado that are here to offer support.

News5's Caroline Peters spoke with several local food banks during these past few months, and they all are eager to lend an extra hand. But one person that really stands out is Suzi Huette, she’s a Monument resident who has been receiving care from Tri-Lakes Cares, a local social services organization.

Suzi says don’t be afraid to ask for help. She says she worked as a paralegal for years and when retirement came, she needed the extra hand. She’s just glad she didn’t let her pride get in her way.

“There were times I didn’t have a penny to spend so I’m so appreciative that they were here to help support me through those difficult times,” said Huette. “The list goes on. I can’t say enough of how grateful I am that they are here to make my life better.”

While there are several options for food banks, they all have the same message. They are here to help you and they don’t want you at home to feel like you must struggle alone.

Here’s a look at some local food bank options:

Tri-Lakes Cares

Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado

Crossfire Ministries

Fresh Start Center

Community Cupboard Food Pantry

If you wish to donate to any of these food banks, just give them a call and they’ll be happy to help.

