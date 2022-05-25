In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Otero County for the 2022 Primary

OTERO COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:



June 6

Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks

June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail

June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open

June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

_____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Otero County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Eligible voters may also return their voted mail ballots no later than 7 pm on Election Day by depositing them in a drop-box at the following location{s), and during the following dates and times:

Otero County Clerk's Office, 13 W 3rd St., Room 210, La Junta

Mon-Fri 8 am to 5 pm; Saturday, June 25th, 2022 - 8 am to 12 pm, Election Day, June 28th, 2022 - 7 am to 7 pm

Fowler City Clerk, 317 Main St., Fowler

8 am - 5 pm Mon-Thur.; Fri 8am-12pm; 7am-7pm Election Day

Rocky Ford City Clerk, 203 S. Main St. Rocky Ford

7 am-5:30 pm Mon-Thur.; Closed Friday; 7am-7pm Election Day

_____

24/7 Drive-up Drop Box

Located in the South Parking Lot of the Courthouse until 7 p.m. on Election Day

_____

Democratic Party Ballot

United States Senator



Michael Bennet

Representative to the 118th

United States Congress - District 3



Soledad Sandoval Tafoya

Alex Walker

Adam Frisch



Governor

Jared Polis

Secretary of State



Jena Griswold

State Treasurer



Dave Young



Attorney General

Phil Weiser

State Board of Education Member- At Large



Kathy Plomer

State Senator - District 35



Travis Star Nelson

State Representative - District 47



Edwin Dean Ormiston

County Assessor



No Candidates

County Clerk and Recorder



No Candidates

County Commissioner, District 2



No Candidates

County Coroner



No Candidates

County Sheriff



No Candidates

County Surveyor



No Candidates

County Treasurer



No Candidates

Republican Party Ballot

United States Senator



Ron Hanks

Joe O'Dea

Write-In

Representative to the 118th

United States Congress - District 3



Lauren Boebert

Don Coram

Governor



Greg Lopez

Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State



Tina Peters

Mike O'Donnell

Pam Anderson

State Treasurer



Lang Sias

Attorney General



John Kellner

State Board of Education Member- At Large



Dan Maloit



State Senator - District 35

Rod Pelton

State Representative - District 47



Ty Winter

County Commissioner District 2



Timothy J Knabenshue

Barry Shioshita

Otero County Clerk & Recorder



Lynda "Lyn" Scott

County Treasurer



Sharon Jones

County Assessor



Ken R Hood

County Sheriff



Shawn Mobley

County Surveyor



There are no candidates for this office.

County Coroner



Robert M Fowler

_____

