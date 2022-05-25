In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Otero County for the 2022 Primary

OTERO COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.
Deadlines for the Primary Election:
- June 6
- Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
- Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
- First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
- June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
- June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
- June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
- July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks
Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.
_____
Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Otero County. Days and times of operation vary by location.
Eligible voters may also return their voted mail ballots no later than 7 pm on Election Day by depositing them in a drop-box at the following location{s), and during the following dates and times:
Otero County Clerk's Office, 13 W 3rd St., Room 210, La Junta
Mon-Fri 8 am to 5 pm; Saturday, June 25th, 2022 - 8 am to 12 pm, Election Day, June 28th, 2022 - 7 am to 7 pm
Fowler City Clerk, 317 Main St., Fowler
8 am - 5 pm Mon-Thur.; Fri 8am-12pm; 7am-7pm Election Day
Rocky Ford City Clerk, 203 S. Main St. Rocky Ford
7 am-5:30 pm Mon-Thur.; Closed Friday; 7am-7pm Election Day
_____
24/7 Drive-up Drop Box
Located in the South Parking Lot of the Courthouse until 7 p.m. on Election Day
_____
Democratic Party Ballot
United States Senator
- Michael Bennet
Representative to the 118th
United States Congress - District 3
- Soledad Sandoval Tafoya
- Alex Walker
- Adam Frisch
Governor
- Jared Polis
Secretary of State
- Jena Griswold
State Treasurer
- Dave Young
Attorney General
- Phil Weiser
State Board of Education Member- At Large
- Kathy Plomer
State Senator - District 35
- Travis Star Nelson
State Representative - District 47
- Edwin Dean Ormiston
County Assessor
- No Candidates
County Clerk and Recorder
- No Candidates
County Commissioner, District 2
- No Candidates
County Coroner
- No Candidates
County Sheriff
- No Candidates
County Surveyor
- No Candidates
County Treasurer
- No Candidates
Republican Party Ballot
United States Senator
- Ron Hanks
- Joe O'Dea
- Write-In
Representative to the 118th
United States Congress - District 3
- Lauren Boebert
- Don Coram
Governor
- Greg Lopez
- Heidi Ganahl
Secretary of State
- Tina Peters
- Mike O'Donnell
- Pam Anderson
State Treasurer
- Lang Sias
Attorney General
- John Kellner
State Board of Education Member- At Large
- Dan Maloit
State Senator - District 35
- Rod Pelton
State Representative - District 47
- Ty Winter
County Commissioner District 2
- Timothy J Knabenshue
- Barry Shioshita
Otero County Clerk & Recorder
- Lynda "Lyn" Scott
County Treasurer
- Sharon Jones
County Assessor
- Ken R Hood
County Sheriff
- Shawn Mobley
County Surveyor
- There are no candidates for this office.
County Coroner
- Robert M Fowler
_____
