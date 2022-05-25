Watch
In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Otero County for the 2022 Primary

Posted at 3:21 PM, May 25, 2022
OTERO COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:

  • June 6
    • Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
    • Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
    • First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
  • June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
  • June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
  • June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
  • July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Learn more with our Voter's Guide for the 2022 Primary Election
_____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Otero County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Eligible voters may also return their voted mail ballots no later than 7 pm on Election Day by depositing them in a drop-box at the following location{s), and during the following dates and times:

Otero County Clerk's Office, 13 W 3rd St., Room 210, La Junta
Mon-Fri 8 am to 5 pm; Saturday, June 25th, 2022 - 8 am to 12 pm, Election Day, June 28th, 2022 - 7 am to 7 pm

Fowler City Clerk, 317 Main St., Fowler
8 am - 5 pm Mon-Thur.; Fri 8am-12pm; 7am-7pm Election Day

Rocky Ford City Clerk, 203 S. Main St. Rocky Ford
7 am-5:30 pm Mon-Thur.; Closed Friday; 7am-7pm Election Day

_____
24/7 Drive-up Drop Box

Located in the South Parking Lot of the Courthouse until 7 p.m. on Election Day
_____

Democratic Party Ballot

United States Senator

  • Michael Bennet

Representative to the 118th
United States Congress - District 3

  • Soledad Sandoval Tafoya
  • Alex Walker
  • Adam Frisch

Governor

  • Jared Polis

Secretary of State

  • Jena Griswold

State Treasurer

  • Dave Young

Attorney General

  • Phil Weiser

State Board of Education Member- At Large

  • Kathy Plomer

State Senator - District 35

  • Travis Star Nelson

State Representative - District 47

  • Edwin Dean Ormiston

County Assessor

  • No Candidates

County Clerk and Recorder

  • No Candidates

County Commissioner, District 2

  • No Candidates

County Coroner

  • No Candidates

County Sheriff

  • No Candidates

County Surveyor

  • No Candidates

County Treasurer

  • No Candidates

Republican Party Ballot

United States Senator

  • Ron Hanks
  • Joe O'Dea
  • Write-In

Representative to the 118th
United States Congress - District 3

  • Lauren Boebert
  • Don Coram

Governor

  • Greg Lopez
  • Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State

  • Tina Peters
  • Mike O'Donnell
  • Pam Anderson

State Treasurer

  • Lang Sias

Attorney General

  • John Kellner

State Board of Education Member- At Large

  • Dan Maloit

State Senator - District 35

  • Rod Pelton

State Representative - District 47

  • Ty Winter

County Commissioner District 2

  • Timothy J Knabenshue
  • Barry Shioshita

Otero County Clerk & Recorder

  • Lynda "Lyn" Scott

County Treasurer

  • Sharon Jones

County Assessor

  • Ken R Hood

County Sheriff

  • Shawn Mobley

County Surveyor

  • There are no candidates for this office.

County Coroner

  • Robert M Fowler

_____

