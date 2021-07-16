Improvements coming to Prairie Ave. in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Public Works has plans for major repairs on a critical road.

The department is in the process of receiving a little more than $1 million from the state to help improve Prairie from Northern Ave. to Pueblo Blvd.

Improvements will include repairing that portion of the road along and fixing the sidewalks.

"Prarie is a major thoroughfare for Pueblo. It's a major transportation network connection for those living on the south side. The commute to Northern of course even going into downtown," Public Works Director Andrew Hayes said.

The overall project would cost about $4 million, with money also coming from the city government.

Public Works hopes to be done with the project by next November.