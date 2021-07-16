Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Improvements coming to Prairie Ave. in Pueblo

items.[0].videoTitle
Pueblo Public Works has plans for major improvements to Prairie Ave.
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 21:47:56-04

PUEBLO — Pueblo Public Works has plans for major repairs on a critical road.

The department is in the process of receiving a little more than $1 million from the state to help improve Prairie from Northern Ave. to Pueblo Blvd.

Improvements will include repairing that portion of the road along and fixing the sidewalks.

"Prarie is a major thoroughfare for Pueblo. It's a major transportation network connection for those living on the south side. The commute to Northern of course even going into downtown," Public Works Director Andrew Hayes said.

The overall project would cost about $4 million, with money also coming from the city government.

Public Works hopes to be done with the project by next November.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community