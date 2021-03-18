Menu

Improvements being made to Garden of the Gods parking lot

Posted at 6:58 PM, Mar 17, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — You might have noticed some big machinery in the Garden of the Gods overflow lot.

The dirt and mulch base is being replaced with a mixture of crushed concrete that will then be covered with a red road base to match the aesthetic of the park.

Parks and Recreation said that due to increased traffic and recent weather events, the lot was in rough shape.

"The overflow lot may be closed entirely for a day or for a period of a day, or it may be that half of the parking area is closed at a time. And this really is to allow for equipment to move efficiently," Park Manager John Stark said.

Visitors should park at the visitors center and walk into the park when the overflow lot is closed.

Work is expected to be finished on the lot by early April.

