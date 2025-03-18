Impounded vehicles moving to new location as part of CSPD pilot program

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some of the vehicles impounded in Colorado Springs are about to move to a different location. It's part of a new pilot program at the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to help improve efficiency with investigations.

CSPD's towing contractor, Knob Hill Towing, will now store vehicles not involved in a crime at their storage lot on the southeast side of the city instead.

Those types of vehicles include abandoned cars or ones involved in a traffic crash where the driver is taken to the hospital.

CSPD says they have the capacity to hold 1,000 cars in their impound lot, but they are often over capacity. They say this partnership with the towing company will help.

"If we don't have to spend that time in that space working on those vehicles that have no evidentiary value, not only does it free up space, but it frees up time for our employees so that they can focus on those vehicles that have been there for several years," said Patrick David with CSPD.

The city auditor's office will review the program through the year for efficiency and financial impact.

___





Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day. Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.