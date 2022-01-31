Suspected impaired driver accused of assaulting El Paso County Sheriff deputies

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspected impaired driver who is accused of assaulting deputies.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, an El Paso County Sheriff's Office sergeant was flagged down by a man who said the driver of a white sedan was unconscious and not responding.

When the sergeant approached the vehicle, they saw she was not responsive but the doors were locked and the car was running.

The driver was then identified as 40-year-old Yolanda Searl.

Searl eventually lifted her head and attempted to drive off and the sergeant gave loud commands for her to stop.

Searl temporarily stopped the vehicle but then continued to drive off and pulled off into a parking lot of a store located on Platte Avenue.

Again, Searl temporarily stopped but then continued to the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Circle Drive.

Another El Paso County Sheriff's Office sergeant located Searl at Pikes Peak Avenue and Circle Drive where she was found passed out in her vehicle.

The sergeant gave loud commands but Searl drove off west on Pikes Peak Avenue where she pulled into a parking lot located in the 2700 block of South Academy Boulevard.

Searl temporarily stopped but then continued until she eventually stopped near Printers Parkway.

The sergeants were able to apprehend Searl and transported her to a local hospital.

At the hospital, Searl attempted to escape and bite the deputy several times.

Once she was medically cleared, Searl was transported to the El Paso County Jail where she continued to fight with deputies.

Searl was eventually booked and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Vehicular Eluding, Assault on a Peace Officer x4, Reckless Driving, and Escape.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.