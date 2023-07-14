Immersive 150,000+ balloon exhibit to come to Greeley

Big Balloon Build, a non-profit that partners with charities to raise awareness and funds to help children in need, is bringing balloon artists from around the world to make an exhibit in Greeley!

Big Balloon Build

Artists will be commandeering the Aims Community College's Welcome Center to build a massive balloon exhibit using at least 125,000 biodegradable balloons. The space-themed exhibit is projected to be built over the course of four days before revealing the final product to the public.

Big Balloon Build

Event guests will travel through six different "Strange Worlds" in search of 4,000 hidden stars— each star represents a different child in need of care. Guests will be encouraged to make a $25 donation to help save kids in Weld County.

All of the proceed from the event are set to go towards Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy, an organization that believes every child deserves to live a life free of abuse and in a safe and permanent home.

Schedule:

Thursday, July 20



2:00 p.m. Ribbon Cutting

5:00 - 7:30 p.m. Chamber Night (appetizers and drinks during a networking session with Weld County businesses)

Friday, July 21

5:45 - 11:00 p.m. Galaxy Experience (featuring Aria and Anthem, The Physic Soulmates from America's Got Talent, and a balloon outfit fashion show)

Saturday, July 22

7:30 a.m. Intergalactic Breakfast (includes breakfast and photo opportunities with “Friends of the Universe")

9:30 a.m. Intergalactic Breakfast (includes breakfast and photo opportunities with “Friends of the Universe")

11 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. General Admission

12 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. STEAM Afternoon (STEAM activities from local businesses and non-profits, vendor booths and a Weld County Talent Showcase)

5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Rockin' Eats & Beats (featuring three bands and a variety of food trucks)

Sunday, July 23

7:30 a.m. Intergalactic Breakfast (includes breakfast and photo opportunities with “Friends of the Universe")

9:30 a.m. Intergalactic Breakfast (includes breakfast and photo opportunities with “Friends of the Universe")

11 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. General Admission

Monday, July 24

8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Big Balloon Pop (help pop thousands of balloons)

General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids and children under five get in for free. You can purchase tickets here.

