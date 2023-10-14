'I'm hoping that I live through tonight,' limited emergency shelters as temps go below freezing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s overnight.

And local non-profits are expecting to provide shelter to more people this winter compared to last.

There are only two options for emergency housing in El Paso County, according to 211 Colorado. It's the Springs Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army.

"The Salvation Army, we converted this shelter to an all family shelter, just started to work on that just last summer because two other family shelters in town closed," said Capt. Doug Hanson with the Family Hope Center.

This leaves limited options for people living on the streets to escape the cold.

"I'm hoping that I live through tonight to be honest," said one woman experiencing homelessness Pauline.

The Springs Rescue Mission can shelter 450 people.

"When the temperatures drop, it could literally mean life or death so our teams have been busy making sure that anybody who needs shelter can find shelter.," said the chief development officer Travis Williams.

But Pauline said she doesn't even have that options because she has been restricted from the shelter. "Last night, I was freezing, I felt like I was going to die, I mean my hands are purple still this morning."

But if temps go below 20, shelters like Springs Rescue Missions open up to almost anyone.

"We're on what we call emergency service protocols which means even those that may had a behavioral infraction and are suspended from the shelter for a short period of time, they are welcome to come," said Williams.

Pauline said that sounds like good news but worries for her safety during the extreme cold. "I would be really, really excited and happy but I would just be hoping that I would be to live like long enough to enjoy that opportunity."

The Salvation Army is also stepping up. It's Family Hope Center doubled in capacity since the summer to make up for beds lost from the other shelters closing.

"When the cold snaps it, we always hit capacity and always make plans to go over that, it makes it a little more uncomfortable for our guests but just getting people out of deathly freezing temps is our goal and our aim," said Capt. Hanson.

Springs Rescue Mission is working on improving and creating more space for people to take shelter during the day from the cold. It should be open in the upcoming months.

