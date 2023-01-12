Illegally dropped oil barrels rupture, 200 gallons of oil spill into Monument Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working on a hazmat situation near Garden of the Gods and Nevada Ave.

According to CSPD, 200 gallons of used oil were spilled after city crews found two abandoned oil barrels. As crews attempted to remove the barrels they ruptured spilling into the storm drain.

Heavy traffic can be expected in the area as Garden of the Gods is down to one lane in both east and westbound directions.

Update- CSFD HazMat crews are on scene working to contain a petroleum product (approx 200 gallons) that was spilled in the storm water system. Multiple agencies are on scene to monitor the situation #hazmat pic.twitter.com/JygQV6ofdG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 12, 2023

Multiple agencies have reported to the scene to monitor the situation. Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to the scene Thursday afternoon and will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days.

A CPW Team spent hours Thursday afternoon walking up and down Monument Creek searching for any fish or wildlife impacted by the oil spill.

WATCH as @COParksWildlife aquatic biologist Cory Noble explains the oil spill and the response by the CPW team. 4/5 pic.twitter.com/4yz6CTPyIc — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 13, 2023

As of Thursday afternoon crews were able to skim 30 gallons of oil out of the creek so far. Colorado Springs Utilities says the spill causes no threat to the city's drinking water.

CSPD has advised anyone in the area who may have seen the incident as it occurred to call dispatch at (719)-444-7000.

News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

