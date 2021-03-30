Menu

If you've been sniffling all month long, local allergy doctors say there's a reason

Posted at 9:34 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 23:34:32-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you've got the sniffles and find yourself reaching for a tissue, one local doctor says you're not alone. The month of March is the worst month for allergy sufferers.

Dr. William Storms, who practices at Aspire Allergy and Sinus in Pueblo, says that's because all sorts of pollen tend to come out this month. We're talking tree, juniper, and cedar.
Dr. Storms says what happens is people look outside and think it's still snowing and there's nothing to worry about, but the trees don't care! They are still going to pollinate.

In March, Southern Colorado is known to get snow leading up to Spring. The snowy weather we've been getting only temporarily stops trees and plants from producing pollen. By the time it gets warm, Dr. Storms says they explode!

"The message there is get an allergy test so you can find out what it is," Dr. Storms explained. "Is it weeds, is it trees, is it your cat or dog? Then we can get a specific treatment for those things," he said.

Dr. Storms says over the counter medicines only offer a temporary fix to allergy symptoms, and that's why it's best to get screened.

