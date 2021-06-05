If you're spending more on groceries, shop local or look for digital ways to save

COLORADO SPRINGS — You may have noticed your grocery bill is higher than usual. Well, the people who stock the shelves are noticing too.

Aubrey Day is Co-owner of the "Bread and Butter" grocery store in Downtown Colorado Springs. Her store has been open since the pandemic began, and she says lately she's noticed prices rising on commodity items.

"I was checking the other day, and saw that rice has really gun up," Day said. "That's unfortunate."

Not only rice, but poultry, fruits, and veggies are also priced higher, according to the monthly consumer price index.

Experts suggest shopping locally when trying to save money.

"We haven't seen a lot of inflation because we deal with local suppliers," Day explained.

Another option is saving coupons, but luckily there's a Colorado app, that allows you to do both.

Makeena, is a cash-back shopping app. Each time you buy a healthy product, you earn points. Once you earn so many, those points turn into cash. All you have to do is scan the barcode on the product, or upload a receipt.

"We help the consumer find items that meet their dietary needs or lifestyle wants," said Karen Frame, CEO of the app. "All you have to do is search on Makeena, and we tell you where you can buy it and then we save you a little bit of cash."

Frame says consumers should also look at shopping for generic brands to save money.