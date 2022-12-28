If you want a plastic bag at the store, it will cost 10 cents starting in January

COLORADO — Starting Jan. 1., if you want a plastic bag at the store, you must pay 10 cents for that bag. It's Colorado's effort to reduce waste.

However, a reusable bag I recently bought at a local Walmart cost me 79 cents. It might seem like a lot but in the long run, it will save you money.

You might be wondering why this is all happening. It’s part of House Bill 21-1162, a bill issuing a new Carryout Bag Fee. It’s only the start.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, stores can only give out recycled paper bags at 10 cents each. Plastic bags will then be banned.

Styrofoam food containers will also be banned in Colorado on Jan. 1, 2024.

The new law has mixed emotions among shoppers.

“I mean, we are using a lot less bags, we are having a lot less waste going into the oceans, into the landfills, so I think it will probably be good in the long run,” said Logan Markley, a local shopper.

“It sucks. I use plastic bags to carry my groceries home because I don’t have a car and now I have to buy reusable bags and have to carry all that extra stuff to the grocery store,” said Deborah Kluth, another local shopper.

It’s important to note small stores and mom-and-pop places still have exemptions. This is going to impact franchises like safe way, Walmart, King Soopers and Target.

State Walmarts have decided to do away with plastic bags altogether.

"Beginning Sunday, January 1, 2023, Walmart stores in Colorado will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags at checkout or pickup. Delivery will shift to paper bags. We are working hard to ensure a seamless and convenient shift to reusable bags for our customers and associates," said Lauren Willis, director of communications for Walmart in the Western U.S. "Eliminating single-use bags is part of our commitment to achieve zero waste across our operations and ultimately shift gradually toward a circular economy built on advancing reuse, refill and recycling habits."

Cities that passed laws charging even more than 10 cents per bag can keep their laws. This includes Boulder and Aspen. To read more about the new law, visit here.

