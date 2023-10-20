If you have a hole in your ballot, do not worry, says Pueblo Clerk and Recorder

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder addressed some concerns of residents worried about a hole in their ballot envelope.

According to the clerk and recorder's office, the hole is about the size of a punch hole and is located in the middle of the envelope on both the front and back. Do not worry, this hole was put there on purpose and will not reveal voters' decisions, and the design was previously approved by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

The purpose of the hole is a tool for election staff to see if envelopes are empty and help election staff fulfill mailing with the United States Postal Service. Should voters still have concerns, they can use the provided secrecy sleeve when returning their ballot. This is one of the changes that has been established under the new Pueblo County Clerk & Recorder Candace Rivera.

Under Rivera, a new elections website, a new election office with the addition of real-time video monitoring of the ballot counting process, and finally the establishment of more remote ballot drop boxes monitored by video cameras.

In the news release, Pueblo County Clerk & Recorder Candace Rivera addressed concerns about her involvement in endorsing Pueblo City Council Candidate Brandon Martin. According to Rivera, this misinformation about an endorsement of Mr. Martin came from a mistake in a Colorado Public Radio report. River says she is continuing to honor her campaign promise of not endorsing any candidate.

The following is what Pueblo City Council Candidate Brandon Martin had to say about the issue:

This morning when I woke up it was brought to my attention that there was an article written about me (Brandon Martin) made by CPR that talks about all aspects of my campaign including endorsements. Upon reading the names I quickly realized that there was a mistake when the name Candace Rivera came up as an endorsement of mine. Candace Rivera has NOT endorsed me at all during this race. I quickly reached out to the editor of the article in an attempt to clarify the issue, and almost immediately they responded and edited the piece. For clarification purposes, I would like to state plainly that Candace Rivera, The Pueblo County Clerk & Recorder, has not endorsed me, Brandon Martin, in my political race. Candace believes that her elected office should never get involved with endorsements,

Brandon Martin

WHAT IS ON THE BALLOT IN PUEBLO COUNTY?

In addition to the two statewide ballot measures regarding taxes, voters in Pueblo County will decide on the leadership of the City of Pueblo, Pueblo D60, and a taxation issue for the city.

Click here for all the information related to the 2023 Coordinated Election in Pueblo County.

