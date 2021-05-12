"If You Give a Child a Book..." Campaign visits 3 Colorado Springs elementary schools

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wed., May 11, three Colorado Springs elementary schools are receiving free books for all of their K-5 students via the "If You Give A Child A Book program."

The program was developed locally by KOAA News5, E.W. Scripps, and the Scripps Howard Foundation. It is in partnership with Scholastic Books, which is providing all of the titles from their most popular selections in all grades and age groups.

Each student will be going home with 4 to 5 books each.

The schools that are receiving the on Wednesday are Pikes Peak Elementary, West Elementary, and Will Rogers Elementary.

Funding for the book giveaway was provided by AFCEA Rocky Mountain Chapter, a non-profit philanthropic organization that focuses much of its outreach on education from Kindergarten through college.