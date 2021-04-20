Icy roads extensive across the Pikes Peak Region even with low accumulation

Snow started up in Denver yesterday and is still falling across southern Colorado early this morning.

As of 3:30 am, we only have a few snow totals from across the city.

Snow did not stack up as well as expected in the Pikes Peak Region, likely from a combination of melting, a lack of thundersnow, and strong north winds off the Palmer Divide.

KOAA Weather Snow totals from 4/19 - 4/20/2021

The biggest issue without a doubt is the ice accumulation on nearly all roadways across the Pikes Peak Region down to Pueblo.

MesoWest Road Temperatures 3:30 am 4/20/2021

Road temperatures will continue to fall across the morning to and blow freezing.

Bridges and overpasses will ice up first, followed by side streets and neighborhoods, and finally the major roadways like I-25 or Highway 50.

We will update this story through Tuesday morning with traffic accidents and snow reports.

