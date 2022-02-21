Watch
Iconic Wienermobile to make several stops in Colorado Springs

Copyright Courtesy Oscar Mayer
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in Colorado Springs this week!

That's right, the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in Colorado Springs from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26.

On Feb. 24, the bus will stop at King Soopers at 3250 Centennial Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Feb. 25, the bus will stop at King Soopers at 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On its last day, the Wienermobile will be at King Soopers at 7915 Constitution Ave. from10 a.m. to 2 p.m.


