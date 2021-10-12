Iconic local artist Michael Garman dies at 83

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local sculptor whose art gallery has been a fixture in Old Colorado City for decades has died.

Michael Garman came to Colorado Springs in the early 1970's. He eventually opened "Magic Town," an art museum that's a mini-city filled with handmade sculptures depicting his experiences as a vagabond in the 1950's and 1960's.

Stopping and going through 13 countries, a number of states, and big cities; he captured sights and remembered characters that would later be recreated his own way with his own hands.

“I left Fort Worth, Texas when I was 18 years old, just on the bum, hitchhiking,” Garman told News 5 back in 2018. “I just take one step in front of the other one until I get there... and that’s what I think I’ve done with my life and my work, including Magic Town."

Garman was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2008, but his family has not released a cause of death.

The artist was 83 years old.

For more information on the Michael Garman Museum, the sculptures, the artist himself, and Magic Town, you can follow this link.

