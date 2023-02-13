ICE operation leads to arrest of Mexican national in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two were arrested in Colorado by Denver Enforcement and Removal Operations officers following a nationwide ICE operation from January 23rd through February 6th.

“These arrests represent our officers’ efforts to maintain public safety in our communities,” said ERO Denver acting Field Office Director Ernesto Santacruz. “Criminals who repeatedly exploit our immigration laws and bring dangerous substances into our neighborhoods will be aggressively targeted by our officers and held accountable for their actions.”

A previously removed 36-year-old citizen of Mexico was arrested in Colorado Springs as part of the operation. ICE says that the individual in September of 2020 was already convicted by the El Paso County District Court for the offense of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The individual was previously removed by immigration officials in 2009.

Another previously removed individual was arrested in Aurora as part of the operation. The Honduran citizen was also previously removed in 2015, following the conviction of that individual for intention to distribute a controlled substance.

