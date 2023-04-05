Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

I-25 reopened in Pueblo following semi crash

I-25 shutdown in Pueblo
Colorado Department of Transportation
I-25 shutdown in Pueblo
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 21:12:33-04

PUEBLO, CO — The two right lanes of I-25 are reopened between US 50 and Exit 99B in Pueblo after a semi crashed. No injuries were reported.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, they were on the scene assisting with a fuel spill cleanup following the semi-rollover.

Just after 7 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that I-25 has reopened.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards