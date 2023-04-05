I-25 reopened in Pueblo following semi crash

PUEBLO, CO — The two right lanes of I-25 are reopened between US 50 and Exit 99B in Pueblo after a semi crashed. No injuries were reported.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING SEMI-TRUCK IN PUEBLO: A semi-truck tipped over near I-25 and 29th Street in Pueblo. That portion of the interstate is closed going south. It’s unknown what led to this accident. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/JJw4aJw3uz — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) April 5, 2023

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, they were on the scene assisting with a fuel spill cleanup following the semi-rollover.

Just after 7 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that I-25 has reopened.

