"I would have never expected this," health insurance for 30,000 Coloradans expires

SEDALIA, Colo. — The state announced Friday Health Plans insurance shut down Monday. Coverage expires on August 31st. Officials said there are 30,000 people who need to find another provider before then.

The state's insurance division said Friday Health Plans was too financially unstable to continue.

"The short term concern is that there will be people who don't act and don't get insurance for these these remaining four months or have a gap in coverage," said the state's insurance division assistant commissioner Vincent Plymell.

Plymell said the state is offering clients a 'special enrollment period' so people can have health covered for the rest of the year. The period is open until October 31st. People who sign up for a new plan will be covered the next day.

Plymell said almost 80 percent of Friday Health members worked with an insurance broker. He suggests people talk to their adviser or compare plans with Connect for Health Colorado.

One Sedalia resident is in full panic mode. Carla Baca said she still needs another surgery before her coverage runs out.

"Trying to scramble with all of this stuff in a tight time frame is going to be difficult," said Baca.

Baca said she already met her deductible and doesn't want to start paying for another one.

"[. may double, triple, who knows," said Baca.

Kaiser Permanente is the only company so far willing to honor standing deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums, said Plymell.

"Denver Health is one that is still working through the decision, the others have declined, which is unfortunate," said Plymell.

For Plymell, it's important to keep the same doctor.

"I don't want to go to [Kaiser Permanente], I have friends who have Kaiser and I know you have to use their doctors,"

With the deadline right around the corner, Baca said she needs to find another health insurance provider fast.

"I have a ranch. . . I've got kicked in the hand the other day, so there's always something that can go wrong, I can't afford to be without insurance," said Baca.

