'I Voted' digital sticker design competition open to all Colorado high school students

COLORADO — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday the details of the "I Voted" digital sticker design competition. High school students will compete to come up with the new design.

“Allowing the next generation of voters to creatively participate in our elections is such a fun way to encourage engagement in our democracy. Colorado voters have always worn their ‘I Voted’ stickers with pride, and now they’ll be able to do that digitally after casting their mail ballot,” Griswold said. I can’t wait to see the submissions we get from high schoolers around the state!”

The contest beginning Monday, August, 8th will continue through Friday, September, 2nd.

Once the new design is selected the new digital sticker will be sent to voters via BallotTrax upon completing their ballot.

The design will also appear on the Secretary of State's website, media channels, press releases, and media coverage in its campaign to encourage people to vote across the state.

The winner will be presented an award by Secretary Griswold during an assembly at the artist's school.

Contest Rules

All entrants must be 13 – 18 years old and enrolled in a Colorado high school or Colorado homeschool program

All artwork submitted must be your original work; no stock or borrowed images may be used

Artwork that has offensive language, violence, drugs, gangs, weaponry, etc. will not be considered

Entries must include the words “I Voted”

Artwork must be nonpartisan

Entries may be created on paper or digitally

If the winner submitted artwork created on paper, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office will provide a pre-paid envelope for the artwork to be mailed for image processing for the digital image. The artwork will be returned to the artist after processing.

Entries will be used for social media and other marketing materials for the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office

All entries must be received by Friday, September 2, 2022

Paper entries must be either scanned or photographed clearly for submission

Digital & Paper files must be under 1GB, and must be a .pdf, .png, .jpg, or jpeg

Additional contest details:

