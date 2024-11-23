'I think that there should be more done with this,' UCCS community reacts to not guilty plea

COLORADO SPRINGS — "This just is wrong, and I think that there should be more done with this."

Anger and frustration from one UCCS student after finding out Nicholas Jordan is pleading not guilty.

Let’s go through how the case got to this point.

Jordan was initially arrested in February, three days after the shooting on the UCCS campus.

Following his arrest, Jordan's defense attorneys requested a mental competency evaluation.

In April, a state mental health hospital psychologist testified Jordan was not competent to stand trial.

The prosecution asked for a separate evaluation, and in May, the judge weighed both evaluations and ruled Jordan was mentally competent to stand trial. Despite the ruling, his defense is still arguing that they have not been able to determine his mental state.

Even though Amberly wasn’t on campus at the time of the shooting, she tells me about the lasting impacts it had.

"It's honestly scary just because that was one time, yes, and it's unlikely for something to happen like that again, but the odds are never zero. So, I don't know, it's just scary to think about."

The judge is allowing the defense until January 31st to change his plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of insanity.

The trial is scheduled for April of next year.

