'I just feel at home here, somebody cares,' veterans service center expanding in Pueblo

PUEBLO, COLORADO— The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is expanding its reach in Pueblo at the St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.

More than 300 veterans and family members celebrated at the Pueblo Community College Thursday night.

One Marine veteran said this center saved his life. Fred Stepp said he lived out of his car after he left the military.

"Had a lot of problems, health-wise and they took care of it," said Stepp. "Otherwise, I'd be sleeping in my car, dead."

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center offers employment, healthcare, and financial help. Call (719) 722-7000 or click here to get started.

"If you have problems, they’ll try to resolve them, if they can’t, they’ll find someone who will," said Stepp. "All you got to do is ask."

Stepp said he's grateful he no longer has to drive to Colorado Springs to get help. He comes in every week.

"I just feel at home here, somebody cares," said Stepp.

There are more than 13,000 veterans and family members in Pueblo. The center serves about 1,800.

Stepp not only got new tires for his car, but also a place to live.

