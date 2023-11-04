'I heard the gunshot,' mother of a teenager killed raises concerns of youth violence in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A 14-year-old girl was killed in Pueblo early Wednesday morning. Nearly 100 friends and family went to a candlelight vigil for her Friday night.

Family members said Oliveah Fransua was allegedly killed by her teenage boyfriend after an argument at the house.

"I heard the gunshot go off and I see my daughter on the bed, I see the gun in his hands," said her mom Christina.

Christina said they became her boyfriend's legal guardians earlier this year and he lived with them.

"We loved him, we took him under our wings," said Christina. "We wanted to see him succeed in life and he threw it all away."

She said she had no idea how he accessed a firearm. "[Oliveah] had so much energy, so much life, [I'm] heartbroken."

Pueblo police officers found Oliveah dead in her bedroom around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release. It stated no arrests were made that day.

Police Chief Chris Noeller could not confirm if an arrest has been made since. "It's still an ongoing investigation, I really can't make any further comment on it at this time."

Christina said the boyfriend hadn't been arrested.

"[I'm very upset about it, he should not be free, while we're here mourning and grieving because he made a stupid mistake of taking my daughter's life."

Noeller said violent crime among youth is up from previous years. The county can only hold nine juveniles at a time.

"What ends up happening is we arrest juveniles for violent crimes, there are times they're able to find locations throughout the state to house these juveniles but when that's not the case, we have to let somebody else out to let somebody else in," said Noeller.

He said six out of 22 homicide suspects so far this year are juveniles. That's compared to zero last year.

"We are trying to take as many guns, drugs, and criminals off our streets as possible."

Meanwhile, Christina is left with a broken heart. "This isn't what I wanted for my daughter. . this is not the memory I needed, I want her here."

