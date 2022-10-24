'I have no concern': El Paso County Clerk says majority of voters choosing to use drop-off ballot boxes

EL PASO COUNTY — Early in-person voting is underway for Colorado's general election, but the majority of voters are choosing a different method to cast their ballot this year.

Chuck Broerman, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, said over 80% of people are choosing to vote via ballot drop-off boxes. He said the county has seen a continuous decrease in the number of people voting in person. During this year's primary election in June, only 1.6% of people came into a polling center to cast their ballot.

"I think people really love the convenience of being able to get about three weeks in advance and having the time to look over it and then vote and then drop it off in one of our secure 24/7 drop boxes," Broerman said.

In the midst of concerns about election security, he said some of the county's election officials have received nonspecific threats. He said there is a heightened level of security for those officials. As for the ballot drop boxes, Broerman said he's confident in the surveillance efforts used to protect ballots.

"Everything's on video, from the time it goes to the drop box to when it comes back into our office area," he said. "We have cameras, our rooms have windows all the way around so the public and poll watchers can watch and observe. So we have a very robust way of physically safeguarding your vote," he said.

Whether you mail in your ballot or show up in person at a polling center, Broerman said the ballot paper is exactly the same.

"There is no difference in how your ballot looks or is processed. We check that signature to make sure it is you. If you come into a vote center, we're checking that your ID and your signatures are what we have on file."

Broerman said one benefit of dropping your ballot off early is you'll get significantly fewer calls and texts from political campaigns. Once your ballot is cast, campaigns know you've already made up your mind on voting and will reach out less. Another thing to keep in mind: if you receive a ballot in the mail addressed to someone who lived at your residence before you, make sure to send it back to the Clerk and Recorder's Office to get their name taken off to update their voter lists.

Here is a list of all 39 ballot drop boxes and voter service and polling centers (VSPCs) in El Paso County.

_____

