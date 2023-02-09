'I don't want to be homeless, I want to improve,' Pueblo Rescue Mission turned his life around

PUEBLO, COLORADO— Almost 800 people experiencing homelessness lived in shelters in 2022, according to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

About 150 of them lived in Pueblo County.

Pueblo Rescue Mission has 95 beds. Emergency overnight shelter is available.

"We have a lot more than 95 homeless people in Pueblo," said the Mission's executive director Melanie Rapier.

The Mission's Step Back program helps people find healthcare as well as financial and independent stability.

Cody Spivey lived out of multiple cars and then came to the Mission for a real bed.

"It's a hard thing to say but I feel at home," said Spivey.

Spivey got clean after doing drugs for 20 years. He found a job through the program and walks to work every day.

"It's nice to work for what you have and not just handouts," said Spivey.

Right now, 46 others are in the program alongside Spivey.

"[I'm] motivated by watching Cody come in here and start over...and know that the program works," said Rapier.

With colder weather coming, Pueblo city announced a declaration of temporary shelter and housing until Sunday. The Mission and other churches have emergency shelters available.

"Don't be scared to ask, that's why it kept me where I was for so long," said Spivey.

____

