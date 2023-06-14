"I can't keep up with it," At least 100 homeowners dealing with flood repairs in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS— At least 100 homeowners are dealing with repairs because of the record-breaking rainfall.

One homeowner in the Flying Horse neighborhood said the water came over the retaining wall like a waterfall.

"It was like a river coming through here," said John Parcha.

Parcha said he blames the poor drainage system. His backyard looked like a mud pit with inches of standing water.

Classic Homes developed this neighborhood. The president said the retaining wall was designed to let water flow through it.

"It's actually working exactly how it's supposed to, just normally we don't have a rain event that puts the wall to that kind of a test," said Joe Loidolt.

Loidolt believes the flood damage could have been prevented with proper landscaping. According to the company, homeowners have six months from moving in to do their own landscaping.

"We're sorry, we don't think we really did anything wrong here, just everybody got caught in a bad situation with all the rain and not having the landscaping," said Loidolt.

Loidolt said the majority of homeowners with water damage have neighbors without professional landscaping. He said it's the homeowner's responsibility to confront their neighbor that's caused the damage," instead they blame Classic."

Another homeowner down the road liked the idea of doing his own landscaping when he moved in a few months ago. Now, Dennis Daughtery said he worries about making the six-month deadline with the amount of water damage.

"I haven't been able to get anything done because it's too wet and as you can see it's a mess and I can't keep up with it," said Daugherty.

Before Daugherty can start landscaping, he has to stop the water from going into his neighbor's property.

"We actually paid to have a landscaper go in and help clean up some of the yards even though it's not our obligation to do so," said Loidolt.

