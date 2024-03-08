Watch Now
I-70 reopens in Glenwood Canyon following rockslide Thursday, CDOT says

Posted at 7:45 PM, Mar 07, 2024
DENVER – Interstate 70 was closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon for about an hour late Thursday morning due to a rockslide, according to Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials.

The interstate was closed between Shoshone (Exit 123) and Dotsero (Exit 133) about 30 minutes after the slide occurred between Grizzly Creek and Hanging Lake at approximately 10 a.m., CDOT officials said in news release.

The slide was located east of Glenwood Springs, they said.

"Crews immediately began clearing the slide with prepositioned equipment" and were making good progress on clearing the roadway shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The eastbound lanes were reopened at around that time, and the westbound lanes followed shortly after.

