I-25 South right lane closed due to tipping of semi carrying mobile home

The closure is between Clear Springs Ranch and Pikes Peak International Raceway
Posted at 1:07 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 15:08:31-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The southbound right lane of I-25 is closed according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT). The closure is between Clear Springs Ranch (exit 123) and Pikes Peak International Raceway (exit 122).

The closure was announced via Twitter at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday. There is no current estimation of when the lane will reopen.

The closure was caused by a semi-truck carrying a mobile home being tipped over, according to Colorado State Patrol. They said the driver had minor injuries.

News5 will keep this story updated as it develops.
____

