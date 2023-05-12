I-25 South right lane closed due to tipping of semi carrying mobile home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The southbound right lane of I-25 is closed according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (C-DOT). The closure is between Clear Springs Ranch (exit 123) and Pikes Peak International Raceway (exit 122).

The closure was announced via Twitter at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday. There is no current estimation of when the lane will reopen.

The closure was caused by a semi-truck carrying a mobile home being tipped over, according to Colorado State Patrol. They said the driver had minor injuries.

News5 will keep this story updated as it develops.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.