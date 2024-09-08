Watch Now
I-25 South reopens near Fountain after crash Sunday

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, I-25 S has since reopened and the crash has been cleared.

I-25 South has closed between Exit 123 and Exit 122 due to a crash. Officials are asking drivers to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
