I-25 shut down Thursday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS — A portion of I-25 shut down Thursday evening causing delays and headaches near the South Nevada/Tejon exit 140.

The accident involved a pedestrian and happened just before 7:00 p.m. Police shut the road down and did not reopen until 8:30 p.m.

Police said that based on their initial investigation it appears a person was attempting to run across southbound I-25 when they were hit by a vehicle.

The driver remained on the scene and complied with police, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash according to police.

The person was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the person's condition is unknown as of Friday morning.
